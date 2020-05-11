For many active seniors in the Barbour County area, staying home all day is not the norm. They are used to getting out; volunteering with the Barbour County RSVP at various sites across the county has become part of their weekly activities.
With the stay at home order in place to protect everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic, some senior volunteers have turned to their craft side, making crocheted blankets and hats to donate to Sharing Katherine’s Love for Preemie Babies and sewing face masks to donate to hospitals and nursing homes.
Volunteers are also continuing to make crocheted hats and blankets and gathering other various items to support the Adopt-a-Native Elder Program which is a program that local volunteers help with every year.
“It’s really limited as to what the volunteers can do right now with the pandemic active,” said Shelia Hammond, Barbour County RSVP Director. “Our first priority is to keep our volunteers safe and not risk any exposure to the COVID-19 virus.
“We try to call our seniors to check in on them, to see how they are doing. We’ve found that a lot of them are calling each other to check in if not daily than pretty frequently.”
Hammond addedthat the program’s volunteers are anxious to get back to volunteering when it’s safe for them to do so.
