Barbour EMA Alert
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued Wednesday, April 8, at 2:41 p.m. until 9 p.m. by the National Weather Service in Birmingham. Among the areas potentially affected includes Barbour County and the town of Eufaula.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 88 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 28 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL ALABAMA AUTAUGA BIBB CHILTON COOSA DALLAS ELMORE JEFFERSON LOWNDES MONTGOMERY PERRY SHELBY TALLADEGA IN EAST CENTRAL ALABAMA CHAMBERS CLAY LEE MACON RANDOLPH RUSSELL TALLAPOOSA IN SOUTHEAST ALABAMA BARBOUR BULLOCK PIKE IN WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA GREENE HALE MARENGO PICKENS SUMTER TUSCALOOSA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALABASTER, ALEXANDER CITY, ALICEVILLE, ASHLAND, AUBURN, BIRMINGHAM, BRENT, CARROLLTON, CENTREVILLE, CLANTON, COLUMBIANA, DEMOPOLIS, EUFAULA, EUTAW, FORT DEPOSIT, GREENSBORO, HOOVER, LANETT, LINDEN, LINEVILLE, LIVINGSTON, LOWNDESBORO, MARION, MILLBROOK, MONTGOMERY, MOUNDVILLE, OPELIKA, PELHAM, PHENIX CITY, PRATTVILLE, ROANOKE, ROCKFORD, SELMA, SYLACAUGA, TALLADEGA, TROY, TUSCALOOSA, TUSKEGEE, UNION SPRINGS, UNIONTOWN, VALLEY, WETUMPKA, AND YORK.
Barbour EMA Alert
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued Wednesday, April 8, at 2:41 p.m. until 9 p.m. by the National Weather Service in Birmingham. Among the areas potentially affected includes Barbour County and the town of Eufaula.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.