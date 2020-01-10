weather photo

From Barbour County EMA Director David Logan:

Forecast wise, nothing has changed since yesterday for us. We are still looking at an enhanced risk of severe weather between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday.

We are under a wind advisory starting tonight at midnight and running through 9 p.m. Saturday with 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 40 mph are expected during this time frame. There is the chance of damaging winds up to 70 mph during this event.

