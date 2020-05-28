Joel Shepard has announced his candidacy for mayor of Clayton. The election will be Tuesday, Aug. 25.
In a letter to the Eufaula Tribune, Shepard said he will tell citizens the “good and the bad” about himself. “I believe in being transparent and honest with the people I would like to serve as their new mayor,” he said.
Shepard was born (1950) and raised in Clayton, attending school there. He is the oldest son of Leo and Lucy Shepard. He has been married his wife, Terri, for 40 years. They have four children: Ashley, Brandon, Brent and Sabrina. The Shepards also have seven grandchildren.
In 1996, the Shepards trained as emergency medical technicians, earning National Registry Certification and an Alabama State Board of Health license. They worked as volunteers on the Clayton Rescue Squad for six years up to 2002.
Shepard was in the automobile repair industry — auto mechanic, repairs and paint — from the age of 16 until recently.
“I want to become your mayor of Clayton so you and I together can revive a rapidly dying town and community,” Shepard said. “With new industry for jobs and new businesses for shopping, there are bigger and better opportunities for our citizens. We can do this together.”
Shepard said he has had things in his past of which he is not proud, but said he is “not ashamed because of my testimony that came out of the situation.
“I feel a real man has nothing to hide. He knows if he’s honest with you, you will trust him no matter what. There’s the sign of a man that wants to grow with you and to make our town great again.”
Shepard said in 1977 he had his own business in automobiles, buying, selling and repairing vehicles.
“I was buying wrecked, damaged and other vehicles that needed repairs and would resell them. I bought from insurance companies, car dealers, auto auctions and individuals. I had purchased five vehicles from one individual. The vehicles were old enough to not need a title — 1973 and older. One day, the FBI walked into my shop and advised me they had located a vehicle that I had sold to a car lot that was stolen out of Chicago. When I learned which one it was, I told them I had bought five vehicles from the same person and where I had sold the other four... for them to check them out also. It came back that they were all stolen from the same place, a place that I had never been to. They could not find the person that I had purchased them from, so they came back and arrested me for interstate transportation of stolen vehicles on five counts. I went to trial and was convicted and sentenced to 18 months in federal prison at Maxwell in Montgomery. I didn’t know the vehicles were stolen when I bought them. This made me so bitter and angry at the whole world and all that’s in it.
“I had prayed and prayed to be found not guilty, with no answer it seemed. But all the time God was saying to me, ‘Right now my child, you are worrying too much. Remember who I am. There is nothing too hard for me. You may not see it, but everything will work out in the end. Have faith.’”
Shepard was in prison only one day when Attorney General John Mitchell arrived to serve his sentence for his role in Watergate under President Richard Nixon.
“(Mitchell) and I became good friends and spent time together,” Shepard said. “I even met his family in the visiting area on several occasions. I was there for several months and one day on work detail, I passed out and collapsed due to problems with my heart. I was rushed to the Maxwell Air Force Base hospital, was stabilized and stayed there for 14 days. I was sent to the VA Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky for open-heart surgery. The doctors doing the surgery told me while I was recovering that a valve head closed and ruptured the inside of my heart. If they hadn’t done the surgery when they did, within five days I would have most likely died. It gave me a different outlook on things. Then I realized, if I had not been where I was at the time and place I would be dead today. I had problems with my heart my entire life. I recovered from the surgery and returned to Maxwell. After being back for only three weeks, I was called into the office and give an early release.
“Had I been in Clayton, I’d be dead. It was God’s way of working his miracle, answering all the prayers that had been prayed over the years to heal me. Today, I just want to thank God for the gift of life.”
Shepard said he has no complaints or regrets, rather is just thankful to be alive.
“Now you know who I am and what’s in my past,” Shepard said. “I wanted to make it public so voters would know that I wouldn’t lie to them or hide anything from them as your mayor. I will just work to make our town prosper and be great again, the way it was once. With all I went through for God to work a miracle his own way and he saved my life, there must be greater things for me to do. Maybe becoming your new mayor and saving our town is also in his big plan. So let’s you and I do it. Together we will make Clayton great again.”
The incumbent Clayton mayor is Rebecca Beasley, wife of State Sen. Billy Beasley.
