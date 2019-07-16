CLAYTON -- The question of where money from pistol permits was going was one of the main concerns of Barbour County Sheriff Tyrone Smith last week when he addressed the county commission at the July meeting.
Smith had to wait until almost the end of the meeting to speak to commissioners because of being skipped over earlier in the meeting when the portion of the agenda calling for comments from elected officials was overlooked.
“If I didn’t tell you that I was a little bit upset, I wouldn’t be truthful with you. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see what is going on here,” Smith said while addressing the commissioners. “It really doesn’t. When I get done, it’s going to be the same problem again.”
As Smith spoke, he told commissioners that he had several bills pertaining to the county sheriff’s office that had went before the legislature this past session and that all had passed with no opposition and was signed by the Governor. One of the bills, SB-400, has to do with the distribution of pistol permit money and where it was deposited. With the passing of SB-400, pistol permit fees are to be deposited in the Sheriff’s funds and used exclusively for law enforcement purposeless, and not to be deposited into the county’s general fund.
“I gave each one of you a copy of the bill at the last meeting,” Smith said. “I’m sure it has been discussed and again, that’s going to be a problem there too because I don’t feel like it was discussed as it should have been. I think several of you have discussed it. And like I said, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see what the problem it here but that is your problem to figure out. Just understand that the citizens of this county are the ones hurting. “
Smith also said the bill was signed into law at the end of May and went into effect on May 31. When his assistant went to speak with the County Administrator, Raye Ann Calton, she was told that the department did not have any money that was owed to them, if fact the sheriff’s department owed the county money. Smith said that department has cars that are breaking down right having to be towed.
“We don’t feel like we owe anything from the sheriff’s department,” Smith said. “I came into this with the full intention to work with you all because at the end of the day, I have an obligation to this community and to this county to provide everything in my power that I can provide to them. That is my obligation to the county and that is your obligation to this county…we are all elected officials. The good thing about you is that you have your little pods in the county, your district, that’s all you have to worry about. Guess what, I have the whole 905 square miles of this county, that’s what I’ve got. I have an obligation, I swore an oath to fulfill that obligation with or without your help and I’m going to do it. I would love your help, but it’s going to be done.
“I can’t tell you how many people have come to me and said congratulations on your win but good luck with that county commission. I’m just telling you…make no mistake about it, people are watching. There is not one thing that I’m asking for that’s going to benefit Tyrone Smith personally; it’s going to benefit the people of this county. What I want to say to you is for everybody that bucks me with whatever I am trying to do, that’s okay, but I’m going make sure that everyone of your districts knows what I asked for in full detail and who stopped it from happening.
“If our law enforcement falls, your county falls, believe that.”
Further discussion was held on the issue with it being revealed that money collected for pistol permits was going towards a debit incurred from vehicle payments that the sheriff’s department had not made over several months, to which Smith said that was not true, that the department had the receipts for those payments. It was agreed that Smith would provide those receipts to the county commission office.
In a statement later released to the Tribune. Smith said, “It was not my intention to personally attack anyone at the meeting with my comments, specifically Mrs. Raye Ann Calton. She is doing a great job and I know she is doing her best with what she has to work with. I also know that she works for the County Commission and will also do what’s in the interest of the county. Since taking office, my main focus has been to provide every citizen of this county with the best criminal and civil protection possible and that will continue to be my main goal.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.