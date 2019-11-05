Deceased man found

The Barbour County Sheriff's Office was called Monday morning to 304 Farmer Road regarding a welfare check. Upon arrival, deputies found Marcus Freeman deceased.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the matter is asked to call Detective Reese of the Barbour County Sheriff's Office at 334-775-3434, ext. 1010.

