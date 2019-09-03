No arrests have been made as of Monday morning following a shooting last week at the Tyson Foods facility in Bakerhill.
According to reports, the shooting involved a contract worker and a yet-to-be identified shooter.
The victim was reportedly shot in the neck and the bullet exited the mouth. He was taken to Southeast Health in Dothan, where he is in stable condition following surgery.
The Bakerhill Police Department is handling the case and informed the Tribune Monday the case is still under investigation.
Tyson Foods Inc. of Springdale, Arkansas, issued the following statement:
“There was an incident outside our Eufaula, Alabama plant (Thursday) night that involved an employee of a contractor. He has been hospitalized, and our thoughts are with him and his family. We’re cooperating with local authorities on their investigation and thank them for their quick response.”
