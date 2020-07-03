showstoppers photo

Kailon Jackson, 4, and Connor Bunce, 10, pose for a picture at a Smith Station ballpark Wednesday prior to Bunce’s practice with Kailon’s older brother for the Showstoppers baseball team. Bunce recently pulled Jackson from the bottom of a swimming pool to save his life while their families were vacationing in Panama City. Jackson, who lives in Eufaula, is improving daily with therapy and is reportedly enjoying being home with his family.

 Photo submitted
