Eufaula is gunning for the gold. Why not? It already has its Silver.
With hopes of soon being named the site of the Southeast Alabama Veterans Home, something Mayor Jack Tibbs said could be a “game-changer” for Eufaula, Medical Industries of the Americas (MIA) is planning on re-starting the former Ameritex factory that never lived up to promises from the previous ownership.
Enter David Silver, a Swedish-born, Los Angeles-raised, Wall Street author who has traveled the world and has a vast array of education he plans to use in helping MIA become a global, publicly traded business in Eufaula.
Silver will be the CEO of MIA, which will produce latex gloves for a variety of industries, including poultry and medical fields, as well as other healthcare items such as cold/hot packs and hypo-allergenic natural latex condoms, all while using the 15-acre, 105,000 square foot facility at the Eufaula Industrial Park.
MIA also plans to become publicly traded on either the New York Stock Exchange or NASDAQ.
Who is David Silver?
Born in a small town in Sweden, Silver said Eufaula reminds him of his original home.
“The south is a different world,” he said. “I had always read about how charming the people were and their hospitality. Eufaula feels like home to me. I enjoyed just walking through the town. I have a feeling we can create a phenomenal business there and for the whole region. It will be second to none.
“Driving here from Atlanta, I saw woods after woods after woods. There’s just something about a small town and the nature, the rural feeling, the feeling of community. That’s what I like about Eufaula. I took an Amtrak once from New York to Los Angeles. America is amazing. Yeah, we have our ups and downs but the people are really beautiful, and Eufaula to me is like a kid coming home.”
Silver came to the United States in 1963 and became an American citizen two years later. At 15, he returned to Europe to travel and study as a foreign exchange student in Yugoslavia and the Middle East.
“I would work different jobs, mostly manufacturing jobs,” he said. “I was surprised to learn that most people would say ‘We love working for a factory.” I was very impressionable at 15. They would say ‘What we like about factories is it is something that we can hold. We made it.”
Silver remembers one place that made irrigation pipes and the people ate food that was a result of the pipes. Another place made plastic covers for lights.
“It was an eye-opener to me,” Silver said. “They created it. People would say, ‘Oh, that poor guy works with the factory.’ No, it was the opposite. They were happy people.”
After five years of study and travel, Silver returned to Los Angeles and was accepted at UCLA as an under graduate. He graduated in 1979 with B.A. in History from UCLA and studied American intellectual and social history and made the Dean’s List. He was then accepted into the top-rated Ph.D. program in History at UCLA and studied European intellectual and social history, and became a teaching assistant to a world-renowned European scholar. After receiving his M.A. in History, he studied two more years in the Ph.D. program and passed two foreign language exams, participated in graduate tutorials with scholars and formed his Ph.D. committee of four scholars and started researching his dissertation topic.
Silver later received a full scholarship to study in the Annenberg School of Journalism and Communication at the executives, CEOs, public and private companies and law firms on strategies to handle crisis and litigation situations for 21 years and also studied in the EMBA program at the Drucker School of Management at Claremont Graduate University in 2006-2007.
In 2009, Silver received a book contract from J Ross Publishing to write a book on the 2008 financial crash. In 2014, his book, “Managing Corporate Communications in the Age of Restructuring, Crisis and Litigation: Revisiting Groupthink in the Boardroom,” was published. He would graduate from the University of Southern California in 1985 with a M.A in Print Journalism and started his career as a journalist, working at a number of newspapers and writing for magazines.
Among his notable achievements were being part of an investigative reporting team at the Los Angeles Herald Examiner, a large Hearst newspaper, that won the top award in investigative journalism in 1985. He wrote for the Los Angeles Times and then decided to form his crisis and litigation management in 1994. Silver authored more than 800 articles in newspapers and magazines and gave more than 1,000 speeches to corporate executives and lawyers.
One of his most notable achievements was helping one of the largest African-American churches in the U.S. when Faithful Central Bible Church of Inglewood, California was embroiled in a dispute with Pennsylvania-based SMG. The church had been the former owner and operator of the Forum, former home of the Los Angeles Lakers of the NBA and Kings of the NHL, and a major entertainment venue. SMG was the world’s largest manager of convention and entertainment venues.
SMG sued for $1.8 million. Silver became involved.
“The corporation (SMG) was not treating them (the church) correctly,” Silver said. “I went to the L.A. Times and said that (SMG) was not doing right by the church. (The church) was able to get its money back. That was exciting. That was my feel-good story.”
Heavily influenced by management professor Peter Drucker (publisher of more than 30 books and an advisor to global corporations for more than half a century), Silver believes that employees are an asset rather than a liability, and a key for a company’s success. He was in the global consulting business for 20-plus years, specializing in crisis and litigation with American Apparel. “I found where people failed was in communication,” he said.
At 63, Silver decided to study law in a Master’s in Law program from 2016-2018 at top-rated Washington University in St. Louis School of Law and started to write essays on the law and international business for publications such as Law 360.
In 2018, he went to New York and started working with a young student — Abe Summers — whom he had mentored for a number of years.
“Abe and I began looking into urban planning,” Silver said. “We found it fascinating. Then he found a project that (Steve) Harvey and (Greg) Calhoun had started that had folded. Abe called me and asked where Eufaula, Alabama was. We found out about the plant and I came down nine months later.”
Silver and Summers researched on the plant and talked to analysts. MIA will be the second-largest redevelopment industrial project in the United States. “It’s gonna be significant,” Silver said.
One of the plant’s lines can produce 500,000 gloves per day at five days a week. A 3- to 5-year plan has the plant running 24 hours a day and seven days a week. There are four lines at the moment and room to add two more if needed.
“It will be one big enterprise,” Silver said. “Each line will require 64 people, 24/7. We want to get up to 300 employees and eventually have that place humming.”
Bill Fylstra is the chief engineering officer at the plant. Silver called him “a genius,” whose background includes working with Johnson & Johnson.
Silver also praised the help of Mayor Tibbs.
“As the CEO, I plan to rent a house in Eufaula and when I’m there I’ll put on my jeans and work,” Silver said. “When I was young from 15 to about 19 ½, I worked in a factory.
“We believe that in 10 years we will have a half-billion dollar economic wealth impact on the whole region.”
Silver understands that the factory left some scars on many people’s confidence level after what it went through just a few years back.
“It’s a fresh slate,” he said. “I’ve lived in small towns. I understand how important this is. We’re going to do the best we can to make this viable.”
Silver said MIA will pay upward of twice the minimum wage in Alabama, roughly $12 and up.
“If you’re willing and hungry to work, we’ll train you,” Silver said. “This is exciting. We can do a lot of exciting things here. December 1969 was the lowest unemployment rate at 3.5%. Fifty years later we’re at 3.4%. We are living at a point right now with me we have more jobs than people to fill them.
“We want to create wealth. We want to create a business family that everyone will be proud of, but also take it global. I don’t care what political party you’re with. I don’t see red or blue, it’s all about the green. I’m 65. I see my future ahead of me.”
