You can still find Col. Albert Simpson, 56 years after bidding on Shorter Mansion at auction while representing a local citizen’s group, helping keep the plants and grounds pristine around the centerpiece of the Eufaula Heritage Association.
Heritage Association Executive Director Pam Snead said Simpson is visible almost any day of the week outside of Shorter Mansion “just working away.”
Simpson replied, “I have the best known butt in town.”
For the first time since the Eufaula Pilgrimage Tour of Homes began one year after the purchase of Shorter Mansion the event has been canceled, all thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was understood, but that didn’t mean Simpson welcomed the break.
People were still living at Shorter Mansion when a granddaughter of the family wanted to move to Atlanta and put the home up for auction in the summer of 1965. The auction took place in the home’s dining room and just two bidders were on hand. There was one man who wanted to buy it and turn it into four apartments.
Simpson represented a group that had seen enough, including two area old homes torn down.
“We just had a preventative idea of what to do because If we didn’t do something there were not gonna be many old homes left here,” he said. “We didn’t have any plans or any money ... we just did it.”
Simpson won the bid at $33,000. Yank Dean, then-president of Eufaula Bank & Trust, told the group to write a check for Shorter Mansion and he’d make sure the bank cleared it. “You couldn’t do that today,” Simson said.
In a little more than a week after the purchase, the Heritage Association was formed. Ideas were hatched, although Simpson recalled much repair work had to be done to the home.
“We had an idea to have a tour of homes,” he said. “It was the first one in Alabama so we had nothing to go on. We were flying by the seat of our pants.”
Fonnie Strang and Marthur Houston were the first chairs of the Pilgrimage. More than 2,000 people from 23 states and five countries came to that first one.
“We had no competition,” noted Simpson.
Then-Eufaula Tribune owner Joel Smith promoted the event and Strang said she believed weddings and receptions at the mansion would help make money for the group, adding the Pilgrimage would be the biggest fundraising idea.
Simpson remembers the first Pilgrimage, a week-long event rather than the long weekend now in place.
Among the attractions were a barbecue, ball, art show, and eight homes. Barbour County native and then-Alabama Gov. George C. Wallace attended the event.
Donna Spurlock was a member of the Pilgrimage Court that first year. Five years later she would be the chairperson for the Pilgrimage.
The Echoes of Dixie, a Eufaula High School mixed chorus group, entertained visitors.
“We grossed $6,915.40,” Simpson said. “That was a lot of money in those days.”
The event lasted April 11-17, 1966. “We were worn out,” said Simpson.
Simpson had worked at the Cato Home during the Pilgrimage.
The only living member of the first board of directors, Simpson has been off-and-on the board since its inception.
“It was most exciting working on the front porches of the homes during he Pilgrimages,” Simpson said, recalling about 60 ladies caving in a porch one year at the Russell Home. Snead replied, “That’s why we decided to limit people inside of the houses.”
This year’s event had Simpson excited just a few days before it was canceled as people from Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee, Mississippi, Florida and Georgia had already been among the almost 600 pre-sold packages to the homes tour. Two teas were already been sold out and a third soon to be filled.
Count on Simpson to be there when the 2021 event rolls around. In the meantime, he’ll be making sure Shorter Mansion looks sharp.
