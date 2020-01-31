Epworth United Methodist Church’s congregation came together to give back in a big way this season for the children of the United Methodist Children’s home, a long-standing organization that has helped transform the lives of thousands of hurting children since 1890. The United Methodist Children’s Home provides safe homes and caring support for vulnerable children throughout the state of Alabama and Florida through a variety of programs such as adoption services, foster care services, family preservation services, transitional living services, and much more. Epworth in the past years has given generously to the United Methodist Children’s Home, and has gone above and beyond this year by collectively raising $4,000 for this amazing organization. “I met with our Bishop, and he said he is blown away by the amount that our congregation has raised,” Epworth United Methodist Church’s Pastor, Gerald Caryl-Gordon said. “He said that Epworth gives just as much-if not more-than some larger churches.” For a small congregation of roughly 125 members, it’s clear that the members of Epworth United Methodist Church definitely have big hearts. Pictured are Pastor Caryl-Gordon and Secretary/Treasurer Kathy Dozier.
