“Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” a Smithsonian traveling exhibit that examines the evolving landscape of rural American during the 20th century, will be on display from Jan. 18-Feb. 29 in Cuthbert.
Cuthbert is one of only six communities in Georgia to be hosting the exhibit. It is part of Museum on Main Street, a partnership with the Smithsonian Institution and Georgia Humanities. Andrew College is hosting the exhibit.
Crossroads will encourage conversations about local history, explore the pleasures and challenges of rural living, examine how change has made an impact on our communities, and prompt discussion of goals for the future.
The exhibit will be located at 72 Dawson Street on the square. This is a building owned by Andrew College as part of their outreach to bring the arts to downtown Cuthbert. The exhibit will be open Monday-Wednesday, noon to 6 p.m.; Thursday 2-8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Other hours available by request.
The Grand Opening will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, and will feature live music and a farmers market.
As part of the Smithsonian’s traveling exhibit, local displays will also be featured at 72 Dawson Street that include agriculture, timber, power, education, Native America, and religion. There will also be a local photo competition.
In conjunction with the exhibit, unique stories will be told through the following lectures, music and historic tours.
» Lecture: Changes in Government and Community, Thursday, Jan. 30, 1:30 p.m., Liddie Murphy Theatre, Old Main, Andrew College, 501 College Street, Cuthbert
» Lecture: Agriculture, Forestry/Timber, Saturday, Feb. 8, Shellman Depot, 58 Park Ave., Shellman. Breakfast, 9 a.m., lecture follows
» Historic Music Performance: Thursday, Feb. 20, 6 p.m., Historic Randolph County Courthouse, 51 Court St., Cuthbert
» Henderson House Museum: Open Monday-Wednesday, 2-4 p.m., Thursday, 4-6 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 338 Andrew Street, Cuthbert
» Permanent Exhibits featuring medical history, the Civil War, and the African American mid 1800s community are located at the Historic Randolph County Courthouse, 51 Court St., Cuthbert
Major sponsors of the local Smithsonian exhibition include Andrew College, Georgia Farm Bureau, Diverse Power and Golden Triangle RC&D. All events are free and open to all.
If you’d like to donate your time or dollars to the success of this project, or would like more information, call 229-732-5990, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or visit Facebook at Cuthbert-Georgia-Traveling-Smithsonian-Exhibit.
