The Smithsonian’s traveling exhibit, “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” that is currently open in Cuthbert, welcomed special guests throughout the month of February. Visiting on February 7 were former Senator Sam Nunn and his wife Colleen. Visiting later in the month on Feb. 19 were members of the Georgia Tourism Product Development team.
This is the final week that the traveling exhibit will be open. You can find it at 72 Dawson St. in downtown Cuthbert. The hours are Monday-Wednesday, noon to 6 p.m.; Thursday, 2-8 p.m.; and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is free and open to all.
The exhibit’s final day is Feb. 29. After that, the exhibit will be moving to Summerville, Georgia, and will be there from March 7 to April 18. Cuthbert is the smallest community to host the exhibit out of the six communities in the state that were chosen.
The exhibit was months in the planning stages by its host, Andrew College. The exhibit examines the evolving landscape of rural American during the 20th century. There are also local exhibits on display that include agriculture, timber, electric power, education, Native America, and religion.
Mary Jane Salter, site co-director, remarked that she was extremely pleased at the response that the exhibit has brought. She said that before the exhibit closes, there will have been over 2,000 people visit the site and the collaborative lecture and musical events.
