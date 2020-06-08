dye photo

Eufaula native, former Auburn Tiger and former AU graduate assistant Les Snead was obviously saddened by the passing of his former mentor, longtime Auburn head coach Pat Dye. “The only education a boy needed was to listen to Pat Dye’s postgame speeches, win or lose, on those Auburn Football Review shows on Sunday nights,” Snead said. “Bronco Mendenhall (Virginia head coach) believes we should use football to enhance humanity. Pat Dye spent a lifetime doing just that.” Pictured here at a Eufaula High School fundraiser banquet a few years ago at Lakepoint Resort State Park were (from left) Dye, Pam Snead and Les Snead, now the general manager of the Los Angeles Rams.

 Submitted photo
