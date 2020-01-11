Barbour County Songbird Mary Dean Rumph and Clayton Restaurateur Eva Screws have been nominated for the Clayton High School Class of 1982 Memorial Scholarship Fund Community Service Award.
Each year, the Class of ’82 Memorial Scholarship Fund Committee seeks to celebrate and highlight the community service efforts of Barbour County residents who have given their time, talents and treasures to provide help and hope for hurting people. This is the seventh year the committee will award the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Spirit of Service Award to a county resident.
“Ms. Rumph and Mrs. Screws are no strangers to the residents of Barbour County,” Committee Chair Rev. Kenneth Davis said. “Their records speak to how much they have given of themselves to serve others. We are honored to have an opportunity to recognize them for their service to the people of Barbour County.”
If you frequent local churches, you have likely enjoyed Rumph’s sweet melodious vocals. Perhaps, her service to the community is just as sweet as her voice. For more than 40 years, Rumph has served the county in numerous ways. Her passion includes working with youth and adults. She organizes youth events such as Hallelujah Night and Youth Fellowship Day to give young people an opportunity to fellowship in a safe, Christian environment. Rumph extends her service efforts to the elderly by making monthly visits to nursing homes where she teaches bible study and enjoy craft projects with the residents.
Rumph is best known as lead singer with the Gospel Caravans, a group she organized more than 40 years ago. Her warm smile and inviting spirit welcome more than 20 youth to be a part of the group over the years.
Eva Screws said she was taught at an early age the importance of helping others. “For as long as I can remember, my mother [the late Dora Lightner] made community service a part of my life,” Screws said. “She taught me how to give back.”
In fact, Screws credits her mother for teaching her how to cook and that passion led her to open a restaurant. Since it opened in 2007, Eve’s Kitchen has been a great dinning location for many return patrons. Also, Screws generosity has provided numerous meals to the county’s most vulnerable residents. Screws prepares and delivers food to the elderly and to sick and shut-in community residents. “I’m doing what my momma taught me to do, help others.” Screws said.
Through her restaurant, Screws supports local recreational sporting teams. She also donates food to the schools for their athletic programs.
The award ceremony is set for 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Myrtice K. Stewart Fellowship Hall, Oakey Grove Promise Land Church, 2632 Highway 131 South in Bakerhill. The Reverends James and Ella K. Johnson are the pastors.
Proceeds from this event will be used to provide scholarships to qualifying Barbour County High School Seniors. This event is free and open to the public.
For more information about the event or scholarships, call JoSephine Rumph at 205-616-7677.
