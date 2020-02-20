Wallace Community College-Sparks Campus in Eufaula pinned eight new Certified Nursing Assistants in a ceremony held Feb. 11. The students are ready to join teams at area healthcare facilities.
Students receiving their certificates were Alexis Adams, Clayton; Tracey Patterson, Midway; Kayla Norris, Banks; Fallen Streeter, Midway; Jammie Cooper, Eufaula; Stephanie Sheldon, Eufaula; Joshua Howard, Coleman, Georgia; and Shanelle Pou, Clayton.
Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA) are very important members of the health care team. They work in nursing homes, home health agencies, hospitals, hospice organization, and other facilities providing health care to individuals. CNA instructors are Barbara Jackson and Earnestine Crews. Jackson is a Wallace Community College Associate Degree Nursing graduate.
This 25-day program provides classroom instruction and hands-on skills training to prepare CNAs to take the Alabama Nurse Aide Registry examination. Wallace Community College graduates find employment throughout the area and provide quality care to those who need it most.
To attend the CNA program, students must have a high school diploma or equivalent, pass a background check, and take a two-step TB skin test. Students must provide their own uniforms.
For more information on future classes, call 334-556-2203 to register for classes in Dothan or 334-556-2414 for classes in Eufaula. The next class begins Feb. 24. This course is approved for WIOA funding.
