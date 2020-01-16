Wallace Community College-Sparks Campus is proud to present popular speaker Sean Dietrich for one night only on the Sparks Campus in Eufaula. Dietrich is a columnist and novelist known for his commentary on life in the American South. His work has appeared in Southern Living, Good Grit, South Magazine, The Bitter Southerner, Thom Magazine, and others, and he has authored 11 books.
A mediocre sailor and fisherman, a biscuit connoisseur, and barbecue competition judge, Dietrich spends much of his time, when he’s not writing, aboard his 14-foot fishing boat (the S.S. Squirrel), along with his coonhound, Thelma Lou.
Tickets are free (two per person) and are available on campus at the Sparks Campus Bookstore (Building A). Signed book copies available for purchase (cash, credit card, or check). This program is funded in part by the Wallace Community College Foundation. For ADA accommodations only, call 334-556-2587.
