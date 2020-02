Weather Alert

...LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL ARE EXPECTED THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON AS SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS MOVE ACROSS MUCH OF CENTRAL ALABAMA. RAINFALL TOTALS OF TWO TO FOUR INCHES ARE POSSIBLE, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS. THIS WILL RESULT IN THE POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING OF STREAMS AND LOW LYING AREAS, AS WELL AS ISOLATED FLASH FLOODING. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * THE EASTERN TWO THIRDS OF CENTRAL ALABAMA GENERALLY ALONG AND EAST OF A LINE FROM ONEONTA, TO BIRMINGHAM, TO UNIONTOWN. * FROM 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON. * MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WITH 2 TO 4 INCHES OF RAIN, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&