Wallace Community College-Sparks Campus in Eufaula recently pinned six new Certified Nursing Assistants in a ceremony held Dec. 11. The students are ready to join teams at area healthcare facilities.
Students receiving their certificates were Shamikia Dennis, Eufaula; Taniah Johns, Eufaula; D’Jara Tyson, Eufaula; Tashienia Burkes, Eufaula; Jaquisha Toney, Midway; and Margaret Williams, Eufaula.
Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA) are very important members of the health care team. They work in nursing homes, home health agencies, hospitals, hospice organization, and other facilities providing health care to individuals. CNA instructors are Barbara Jackson and Earnestine Crews. Jackson is a Wallace Community College Associate Degree Nursing graduate.
This 25-day program provides classroom instruction and hands-on skills training to prepare CNAs to take the Alabama Nurse Aide Registry examination. Wallace Community College graduates find employment throughout the area and provide quality care to those who need it most.
To attend the CNA program, students must have a high school diploma or equivalent, pass a background check, and take a two-step TB skin test. Students must provide their own uniforms.
For more information on future classes, call (334) 556-2203 to register for classes in Dothan or (334) 556-2414 for classes in Eufaula. The next class begins Jan. 2, 2020. This course is approved for WIOA funding.
