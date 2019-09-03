Golf 'Fore' Education

The Wallace Community College Sparks Foundation Golf “Fore” Education golf tournament, in partnership with the Eufaula Barbour County Chamber of Commerce, will be Wednesday, Sept. 25 at Eufaula Country Club.

The four-person scramble will include lunch at 11 a.m. and tee off at noon. Entry fees are $400 per team -- $100 per individual. Handicaps are included.

There are sponsorships available. For more information call Tracy Brooks at 334-556-2626, Melissa Martin at 334-556-2426, or email sparksfoundation@wallace.edu.

