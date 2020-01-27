Wallace Community College-Sparks Campus in Eufaula has answers for high school students and their parents who are wondering about college and how to pay for it — a FREE Financial Aid workshop.
The workshop will be held Thursday, Feb. 20, from 6-7 p.m. at the Sparks Campus in Eufaula. For more additional information and reservations, please call (334) 687-3543, extension 4226. The deadline to RSVP is Feb. 13.
“If you are wondering how to pay for college, this workshop is for you. We will show students how to secure thousands in funding,” said Tameka Owolabi, TRiO educational talent search director.”
The workshop, which is hosted by TRiO Talent Search and Upward Bound programs, is especially designed for high school juniors and seniors. TRiO and Upward Bound are Federal outreach and student services designed to encourage education from middle school to post baccalaureate programs.
This event is the time to learn about FAFSA, scholarships, financial aid options, and grants. Get the answers to these questions and more.
For information about FAFSA, go to https://fafsa.ed.gov/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.