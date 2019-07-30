Spectracare event Saturday

Special to the Tribune

The Spectracare Summer Fest is set for Saturday, Aug. 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Eufaula at the Farmers Market Pavilion.

The event is free to everyone.

There will be giveaways, entertainment, food, bingo, inflatables and more.

Summer Fest is sponsored in part by Eufaula Barbour County Chamber of Commerce. For more information please call 1-800-951-4357.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments