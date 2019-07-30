Special to the Tribune
The Spectracare Summer Fest is set for Saturday, Aug. 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Eufaula at the Farmers Market Pavilion.
The event is free to everyone.
There will be giveaways, entertainment, food, bingo, inflatables and more.
Summer Fest is sponsored in part by Eufaula Barbour County Chamber of Commerce. For more information please call 1-800-951-4357.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.