The long-awaited opening of the Eufaula Splash Pad occurred Wednesday, and almost the same time ‘thank you’s’ were expressed by Mayor Jack Tibbs and others, several kids were off and exploring all of the gizmos the new venue had to offer.
While the kids enjoyed everything from have a bucket of water poured on them from high above as well as having water shooting from a alligator’s mouth, adults enjoyed watching from the comfort of benches under artificial shade, courtesy of a gift from the Eufaula Rotary Club.
“This is an exciting time for our city,” Tibbs said. “When Allie (Corcoran of the Barbour County Extension Office) came to me saying she had some extra money lying around to use, she said ‘Think big.’ We thought splash pad big.”
Tibbs said there was more still to come at the Splash Pad with bathrooms and bath houses for use for both the Splash Pad and the walking trail (across Broad Street).
“We also hope to add a pavilion for different events down the road and maybe even a playground,” Tibbs said.
Brooke Goff of Alabama Power presented a check for $1,000 courtesy the Alabama Power Foundation to the city of Eufaula to purchase trees around the splash pad.
The Splash Pad is located on the east side of the Eufaula-Barbour County Chamber of Commerce.
