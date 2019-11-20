With temperatures in the 60’s and a clear azure sky this past Saturday was a perfect autumn morning for the first St. James Episcopal Church Holy Hike. A Holy Hike is a practice of worshiping God in the beauty of the outdoors immersing ourselves in what John Muir called God’s “first temples.” Seventeen church members met at the Wehle Forever Wild day hike trailhead near Comer. Hiking through forest and meadows the group was led by Reverend John Coleman, who stopped during the hike to read scripture and praise God for beauty of creation. On several stops, Brad Moore talked to the group about nature topics such as long leaf pine forests, gopher turtles, raptors and other local birds. After a mile and a half of hiking, the group went back to the Wehle center and celebrated Eucharist followed by a picnic lunch. The hikers were grateful for an amazing day; for the beams of sunlight that shone through the forest canopy like stained glass; for the gentle breezes that caressed the meadow; for all the creatures that our Lord has created to fill our earthly cathedral.
