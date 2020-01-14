JACKSONVILLE — Zatisha Starling of Eufaula was named to the dean’s list at Jacksonville State University for outstanding academic performance over the fall 2019 semester.
To be named to the president’s list, a student must earn a perfect 4.0 GPA while attending full-time. Students earning a GPA of 3.5-3.99 while attending full-time are named to the deans’ list of their respective schools.
