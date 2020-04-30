Alabama is beginning to open for business, but not fully.
Alabama’s stay-at-home order will expire at 5 p.m. Thursday but a new order is being put in its place until mid-May, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Tuesday.
Ivey introduced the state’s Safer-at-Home order, which will expire May 15. The order allows retail stores and beaches to begin opening, but keeps many other businesses closed.
“Threat of COVID-19 is not over,” the governor said. “We are still seeing the virus spread and all of our people are susceptible to the infection.”
Ivey stressed that just because the stay-at-home order is being lifted, it is not the time for state residents to go back to their normal way of life.
“The greatest disservice for the people who might be watching me here today is to think by lifting the comprehensive health restrictions, that this must be a sign that is no longer a threat of COVID-19,” Ivey said during Tuesday’s news conference. “Folks, we must continue to be vigilant in our social distancing both today and for the foreseeable future.”
Order specificsIvey and state health officials are encouraging residents to wear face coverings while in public.
“We are going to recommend that people wear face coverings when you’re going in groups of people that you’re not related to or you’re not maintaining a 6-foot distance between people,” said Dr. Scott Harris, Alabama Department of Public Health officer. “For a number of reasons this is not an order but this is a very strong recommendation and we think it’s the right thing to do and we want all of you to do that.”
The Safer at Home order also recommends state residents minimize travel outside their home, especially if they are sick, wash hands frequently, refrain from touching their face, sneeze or cough into a tissue or inside elbow and disinfect frequently used or touched surfaces.
The following are items new under the Safer at Home order:
People are encouraged to stay home and follow good sanitization practices.
Businesses may open subject to sanitization and social-distancing guidelines; certain higher-risk businesses and activities remain closed.
All retail stores may open but must have a 50 percent occupancy rate and follow social-distancing and sanitization rules.
Beaches are open, however, gatherings of 10 or more people are not allowed. People must maintain 6 feet of separation.
Medical procedures are allowed unless prohibited in the future by the state health officer to preserve resources necessary to treat COVID-19.
The following items are staying the same under the Safer at Home order:
Non-work gathers are still limited to fewer than 10 people with 6 feet of distance between people. Drive-in gathers are allowed if participants stay in cars with people from their own households.
Regular programming at senior citizen centers is suspended except meals will be available through curbside pick-up or delivery.
Educational institutions will remain closed to in-person instruction.
Child day care facilities still may not allow 12 or more children in a room.
Hospitals and nursing homes must continue to implement policies to restrict visitation.
Restaurants, bars and breweries are still limited to take-out, curbside or delivery.
The following businesses must remain closed under the new order:
Night clubs
Bowling alleys
Arcades
Concert venues
Theaters, auditoriums and performing arts centers
Tourist attractions
Racetracks
Indoor children’s play areas
Adult entertainment venues
Casinos
Bingo halls
Venues operated by social clubs
Fitness centers and commercial gyms
Spas
Yoga, barre and spin facilities
Sports that involve interaction with another person of closer than 6 feet
Activities that require the use of shared sporting apparatus equipment
Activities on commercial or public playground equipment
Barbershops
Hair salons (other than hair restoration centers)
Waxing salons
Threading salons
Nail salons and spas
Body art facilities and tattoo services
Massage therapy establishments and services (other than for medically prescribed services)
