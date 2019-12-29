With hopes of a Veterans home and factories dancing in Eufaula’s heads for 2020, 2019 was busy too. Here is a look back at some of the highlights (and maybe a lowlight or two) from the pages of the Eufaula Tribune over the last 12 months: January 1 — Steve Hawkins, the retiring principal at Eufaula High School, officially takes over as the executive director of the Eufaula Barbour County Chamber of Commerce. 12 — Tom Clements’ Lakeside Chiefs knock off AISA No. 1 Tuscaloosa Academy, 47-41. On Dec. 13, Lakeside repeats the feat with a 72-65 victory over No. 1 Glenwood. 13 — Eufaula native and Los Angeles Ram’s General Manager Les Snead and his team beat the Dallas Cowboys, 30-22, to win the NFC championship and advance to the Super Bowl. 15 — Jermieke Cliatt’s Eufaula girls win the area championship with the win over Northview, 77-57. 18 — Longtime Barbour County basketball coach Raymond White, now the head coach at Ozark‘s Carroll High, wins his 800th career game. 19 — Former Eufaula High assistant Charles Kelly, a longtime assistant at Florida State, joins Nick Saban‘s staff at Alabama. 22 — Lakeside’s boys capture the Area basketball championship. February 3 — Les Snead‘s Los Angeles Rams fall to the New England Patriots 13-3 in Atlanta in Super Bowl LIII. Snead becomes the third Eufaula native to participate in the Super Bowl. Jerrel Jernigan won his lone appearance with the New York Giants and Courtney Upshaw split his two appearances, first with the Baltimore Ravens and his last one with the Atlanta Falcons. 18 — The Eufaula Bowling Center opens. 23 — The 20th annual Barbour County Pageant sees Hannah Nolan crowned Miss Barbour County, Janyah Jackson Junior Miss, Laiken Green Teen Miss, Kinley Benefield Miss Petite, Brooklyn Herring Little Miss, and Ella Kate Benefield Tiny Miss. 24 — The 54th annual Eufaula Pilgrimage Court includes its Queen Hailey Goare, Rebecca Kate Green, Laiken Green, Claire Thomas, and Georgia Mock. March 3 — A tornado destroys the Northside Fire Department next to Weeden Field, but Eufaula firefighters Corey Crozier and Lt. Ethan Parrish miraculously escape injury. 16 — Karley Wortz is crowned Miss Eufaula. Other queens include Tiny Miss Eva Pappas, Little Miss Anna Leigh Bloom, Petite Miss Bailyn Brooks, Teen Miss Kallie Weathers, and Junior Miss Lara Cayt Jones. 24 — Kaitlyn Peterson, a Eufaula sophomore, is named to the Dothan Eagle‘s Super 12 girls’ team, while Tigers’ senior Laquaveus Nelson makes the boys’ squad. 26 — Two arrests are made in the social media threats that closed several local schools in November 2018. April 5-6 — The 54th Eufaula Pilgrimage takes place. 7 — Brian New of North Carolina wins the first-ever Ray Scott fishing tournament held on Lake Eufaula. 13 — Gary Fleming, founder and director of Eagles Rest Ministries, is inducted into the Samford University Athletics Hall of Fame. 15 — Jack’s restaurant opens. 15 — Yadira Chavez is elected to the Eufaula City Schools Board of Education. 16 — The Eufaula Tribune officially turns 90, although Eufaula newspapers actually date as far back to 1846 under other names. 16 — Dan Klages resigns after one season as the Lakeside School football coach. 19 — The Lakeside School is honored with its third Safe School award from Attorney General Steve Marshall. 22 — Miracle Scott of Eufaula is named as a member of the Auburn University cheerleading squad. 29 — Maj. Gen. Eldon A. Bargewell dies at his Eufaula residence. The former Delta Force commander is one of the most decorated Veterans in America. May 4 — Todd Clements’ Eufaula High softball team qualifies for the Class 6A state tournament. 7 — Scottie Ates’ Lakeside Chiefs capture the AISA state baseball championship, sweeping Autauga Academy in a twinbill at Montgomery, 2-1 in 10 innings in the opener, and 8-0 in the finale. Taylor Gover is named Most Valuable Player. 10 — Former Eufaula Tiger Xavier Woodson-Luster signs with the NFL’s Houston Texans. 17 — Josh McConnell is named the new football coach at Lakeside School, coming over as a coordinator at Glenwood School. 20 — The Eufaula Tribune wins four Alabama Press Association editorial awards. General Manager and Editor Kyle Mooty, Reporter Penny Carter and former editor Tiffiny Woo place first in the Best One Time special section for its annual Eufaula Pilgrimage issue. Mooty also wins a trio of third-place awards in Best Business Story, Best Human Interest Column, and Best Local Sports Column. 31 — The Gardens of Eufaula is named one of Alabama’s Best Assisted Living places. June 2 — Eufaula High’s James Odom and Ben Westbrook are named to the Dothan Eagle’s Super 12 soccer squad. 5 — Chewalla Creek Marina opens. 8 — The Lakeside team of Ethan Green and Abby Montgomery win the Alabama Bass Nation High School fishing championship. 15 — It takes almost 30 pounds of bass in the 6-fish limit to win the Alabama Bass Trail on Lake Eufaula. 19 — Phil Clayton is named the new economic development director at the Eufaula Barbour County Chamber of Commerce. 24 — J Grant is named the new head coach of the Lakeside softball team. He previously spent 20 years with the Chiefs and had most recently been at Glenwood School. 27 — Eufaula natives and twins Freddy and Eddie Bush turn 90. 29 — Former Eufaula Tiger Courtney Upshaw, who went on to star at the University of Alabama, as well as with the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons, is named to the 27th class of the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame. 29 — Eufaula First Presbyterian Church celebrates its 150th anniversary. July 8 — Justin Harris resigns as the CEO of Medical Center Barbour. Farrell Turner is soon named the interim CEO. 27 — The Dixie Softball World Series opens in Eufaula with 11 teams representing towns from 11 states in both the SweeTees and Darlings. A plaque is dedicated at Old Creektown ballpark in memory of the late Wayne Baker, former coordinator for the Eufaula Parks and Recreation Department. August 1 — Superior Pecan of Eufaula opens its Large Mouth Coffee Company brand. 2 — Chad Martin is hired to take over the fledgling Barbour County High School football program. 3 — Lorena Pounce of Barbour County is named one of seven Alabama 4-H volunteers of the year. 20 — Gov. Kay Ivey visits the Sparks Campus of Wallace Community College to promote Alabama’s upcoming (Dec. 11) bicentennial. 22 — Ann Sparks and Peter Pauley receive several awards for Eufaula from MainStreet of Alabama at its annual conference. Red’s Boutique and Chattahoochee Outfitters in downtown Eufaula also wins an Excellence in Design award. 27 — The David S. Nix courtroom is named in honor of the longtime Barbour County circuit clerk. September 27 — Sloan Seaborn is crowned the Lakeside homecoming queen, while her brother, Slade, rushes for 152 yards and two touchdowns in the Chiefs’ 38-15 victory over Abbeville Christian. 30 — Artist Eddie Leroy of Eufaula wins the Fish & Wildlife Department’s Federal Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation stamp contest with an acrylic painting of a pair of black-bellied whistling ducks. 30 — Taco Bell opens in Eufaula. October 2 — Brickstone Burgers & Brews was named 2019 Bama’s Best Burger with The Brickstone by the Alabama Cattleman’s Association. 2 — Davis Wingate and Georgia Mock are named Mr. and Miss Eufaula High School. 9 — The Splash Pad opens at the Eufaula Barbour County Chamber of Commerce. 11 — Quantasia Anderson is crowned homecoming at Eufaula High School. Barbour County High School crowns Keyunia Freeman as its homecoming queen while naming Raphael Williams as Mr. BCHS. 19 — EufaulaFest is a huge success with record attendance in the Seth Lore district. 24 — Ms. Senior Alabama Suzanne Fleming of Eufaula places in the top 10 of the Ms. Senior America Pageant 2019 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. November 7 — Chick-fil-A opens in Eufaula. 8 — Eufaula extends its playoff streak to 22 consecutive years with a 35-6 blowout of Mobile’s Blount High at Tiger Stadium. 9 — Eufaula High School’s cheerleaders are named the 6A-7A South Regional champions. 22 — Veterans Tom Sima and Clarence Diggs have new streets named in their honor adjacent to the new Taco Bell in south Eufaula. 24 — Eufaula’s 19U All-Stars when the state soccer title. 30 — Greg Holmes spends his last day as Eufaula’s fire chief after announcing his retirement. December 1 — Ryan Feggins spends his first day as the new fire chief for Eufaula. 6 — Longtime Eufaula City School board member Louise Conner is the recipient of the 2019 All-State Board honor. 13 — Raymond White moves into fourth place on the all-time AHSAA victory list with his 813th win. The long time Barbour County coach now coaches at Carroll High School in Ozark. 14 — Eufaula offensive lineman Cade Gothard plays for Alabama in the annual Alabama/Mississippi Classic held this year at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg. 17 — Eufaula receives word it will remain at Class 6A in AHSAA athletics.
