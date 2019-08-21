State Trooper graduates
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

Alabama State Trooper Class 2019-A graduated Aug. 15 at the Alabama Criminal Justice Training Center in Selma. Pictured are a few of the new trooper graduates that will be joining Troop B at the Dothan and Troy Posts. They are pictured with ALEA Director of Public Safety Charles Ward, Troop B Commander Captain Tracy Nelson, Sgt. Michael Simmons, Sgt. Drew Brooks, and Corporal Rodney Hawkins. Front tow, from left: Capt. Nelson, Trooper Redman, Sgt. Brooks, Trooper Padilla, Trooper McKinney; Back row, from left: Trooper Hicks, Director Ward, Sgt. Simmons, Trooper Knight, Cpl. Hawkins, Trooper Thompson. Troopers Remus Padilla and Austin Redman will be based in Coffee County; Troopers James Knight and Kendra McKinney will be based in Barbour County; Trooper Joshua Thompson will be based in Dale County; Trooper Brandon Hicks will be based in Crenshaw County.

 

