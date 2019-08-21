State Trooper graduates

Alabama State Trooper Class 2019-A graduated Aug. 15 at the Alabama Criminal Justice Training Center in Selma. Pictured are a few of the new trooper graduates that will be joining Troop B at the Dothan and Troy Posts. They are pictured with ALEA Director of Public Safety Charles Ward, Troop B Commander Captain Tracy Nelson, Sgt. Michael Simmons, Sgt. Drew Brooks, and Corporal Rodney Hawkins. Front tow, from left: Capt. Nelson, Trooper Redman, Sgt. Brooks, Trooper Padilla, Trooper McKinney; Back row, from left: Trooper Hicks, Director Ward, Sgt. Simmons, Trooper Knight, Cpl. Hawkins, Trooper Thompson. Troopers Remus Padilla and Austin Redman will be based in Coffee County; Troopers James Knight and Kendra McKinney will be based in Barbour County; Trooper Joshua Thompson will be based in Dale County; Trooper Brandon Hicks will be based in Crenshaw County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.