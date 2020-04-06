MONTGOMERY — Responding to the rapid growth of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey announced a “Stay at Home” order for the state of Alabama, from April 4 until April 30, 2020.
The order directs Alabama residents to stay inside their homes and away from others as much as possible as public health officials aim to curb the spread of COVID-19.
However, as it pertains to education in Alabama, the order does NOT conflict with or affect services related to any public education continuity plans approved by the State Superintendent of Education. It also doe NOT affect plans to distribute, pick up or receive meals provided to eligible students.
State Superintendent of Education, Dr. Eric Mackey said continuing education through the COVID-19 pandemic is an essential function as we plan to return to some sense of normalcy.
“We have to create opportunities for continued learning amid this crisis. Our priority is always the health and wellness of our students, teachers, and communities. We are following the guidelines of the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control to make every effort to be safe,” Mackey said. “However, we also have a responsibility to educate our children. We will continue to meet the obligation of providing education to the children of Alabama to the best of our ability.”
The order defines essential activities as necessary for the health and safety for individuals and their families. Essential businesses allowed to operate during the recommended action include health care operations; businesses that provide food, shelter, and social services, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise disadvantaged individuals; fresh and non-perishable food retailers (including convenience stores); pharmacies; child care facilities; gas stations; banks; laundry businesses and services necessary for maintaining the safety, sanitation and essential operation of a residence.
