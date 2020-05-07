Several students have been awarded first place in photography contests held by the Barbour County 4-H in recent weeks.

In The World I See photography contest, participants submitted a photo in color, sepia or black and white which showed their unedited creativity.

Placing first in The World I See photography contest were: John Puckett, a third grade homeschooler with his photo of a dog; Karly Helms, a fourth grader at the Eufaula Elementary School, with her photo of a tower; Elliott Clayton, a seventh grader at AMMS, with his duck photo; and Eufaula High School ninth grader, Rachel Webb, with her 4-H chicks photo.

Placing first in The World I Imagine photography contest, where participants submitted a photo in color, sepia or black and white which showed their edited creativity were: Maddie Parmer, a fifth grader at the Lakeside School, with her edited lake photo; Austin Sawyer, a seventh grader at AMMS with a cabin/pond photo; and Jax Pucket, an eighth grader at AMMS with a boat /paddle picture.

Typically students are required to turn in a print of their photo, but due to being in quarantine, the images were emailed to the judge.

Jill Wachs. 4-H Foundation Regional Extension Agent with the Barbour County Extension Office thanked local photographer Dave Kessler for judging the contest.

4-H contests are open to all youth ages 6-18 and are promoted at 4-H clubs and on the Barbour County Extension FB page.

For more information, follow the Barbour County 4-H on Facebook or call the 4-H office at the Barbour County Extension office at (334) 687-5688.

Tags

Load comments