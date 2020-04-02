The various ways of how the current COVID-19 pandemic is affecting people are seemingly endless. The Eufaula Certified Public Accounting firm of DeLoach, Wingate & Company P.C. is doing its part in addressing several tax-related and financial plans related to matters, including the latest stimulus bill signed by President Donald Trump.
In the document below, DeLoach, Wingate & Company addressed the legislation regarding the coronavirus aid, relief and economic security act.
Overview
On March 27, President Trump signed into law the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the ‘‘CARES Act”). The CARES Act is a massive stimulus bill which includes lending facilities to large and small businesses (including targeted distressed businesses), expanded unemployment benefits and individual and business tax changes. The projected cost of the bill is over $2 trillion, of which about $500 billion is allocated to tax changes.
Benefits for individuals
Rebates for individuals
Rebates are a significant centerpiece of the stimulus bill. Eligible taxpayers will receive up to $1,200 ($2,400 for married filing jointly), plus $500 for each qualifying child. This applies whether or not the taxpayer has any income. Nonresident aliens and individuals that can be claimed as a dependent on another person’s tax return are not eligible for this rebate. In addition, each individual and qualifying child must have a Social Security number. (For a qualifying child who is adopted or placed for adoption, the child’s adoption taxpayer identification number will suffice.)
A full rebate will be available only for individuals whose income is below certain thresholds. The amount of rebate begins to phase-out at adjusted gross income (AGI) of $75,000 ($150,000 for married filing jointly). Above those amounts, the rebate is reduced by $5 for each $100 over these limits. The rebate is fully phased out when AGI reaches $99,000 ($198,000 for married filing jointly).
Charitable contribution deductions
Up to $300 of charitable contributions can be deducted by taxpayers who do not itemize (i.e., an “above the line” deduction). This is not a temporary provision; it applies to any tax year beginning after 2019. However, not all contributions are eligible. Contributions must be made in cash and cannot be made to a donor advised fund, certain supporting organizations or certain private foundations.
Tax-favored withdrawals from retirement plans (coronavirus-related distributions)
Withdrawals up to $100,000 (in the aggregate) from qualified plans, including IRAs, during 2020 for coronavirus-related purposes receive several favorable tax treatments.
First, those under age 59½ can withdraw from qualified plans and IRAs during 2020 without a 10% early withdrawal penalty, if the withdrawal is for coronavirus-related purposes (and subject to the $100,000 limit).
Second, the withdrawn amounts may be repaid (to the plan or to an IRA) in one or more payments at any time during the 3-year period beginning on the day after the distribution was received, and those repayments will be treated as a tax-free rollover, without regard to any contribution cap.
Third, for distributions not repaid with the 3-year period, those would be taxable income, but the amount can be included in income and taxed ratably over 3 years.
Waiver of required minimum distributions
Required minimum distributions (“RMDs”) for certain defined contribution plans (e.g., 401(k’s) and IRAs) are waived for calendar year 2020. This applies to both of the following:
1. Those who have been taking annual RMDs. You do not have to withdraw an RMD for 2020.
2. Those who turned 70½ in 2019 but deferred the first RMD to April 1, 2020. You do not have to withdraw an RMD for 2020.
3. If a retirement plan owner died and the beneficiaries who inherit the plan are required to satisfy the 5-year rule for distributions, that 5-year deadline can ignore 2020, which effectively makes it a 6-year rule.
Temporary relief for federal student loan borrowers
All federal student loan payments (principal and associated interest) are suspended for 6 months, through Sept. 30, 2020, without penalty. This applies only for federally owned loans, which covers 95% of all student loan borrowers.
Benefits for businesses
Employee retention tax credit
Certain employers are eligible for a tax credit against their employment tax equal to 50% of qualified wages (up to $10,000) paid to each employee.
For employers with more than 100 full-time employees, qualified wages are wages paid to employees when they are not working due to the COVID-19-related circumstances. For businesses with 100 or fewer employees, all employee wages qualify for the credit, whether the employer is open for business or subject to a shut-down order. The credit is provided for the first $10,000 of compensation, including health benefits, paid to an eligible employee. The credit is provided for wages paid or incurred from March 13, 2020 through Dec. 31, 2020.
Delay of payment of payroll taxes
Employers (for profit and not-for-profit) and self-employed individuals can defer the employer portion of payroll taxes with respect to their employees. This is the 6.2% portion of Social Security taxes. This applies to payroll taxes for the period from enactment of the CARES Act (March 27) to Dec. 31, 2020. Fifty percent of the deferred payroll taxes will be payable on Dec. 31, 2021; the remaining 50% will be payable on Dec. 31, 2022. If the business receives a loan forgiveness under the new Paycheck Protection Program, the business is not eligible to defer payment of payroll taxes.
Net operating losses modification
The CARES Act relaxes the limitations on a company’s use of losses. Losses from 2018, 2019 and 2020 can be carried back for five years, without regard to a taxable income limitation, and so the losses can fully offset income.
Modification of tax reform 2017
This allows a deduction (write off) of certain costs associated with improving facilities. This is a long sought technical fix arising from the 2017 tax legislation, which has prevented retailers and restaurants from writing-off the cost of certain improvements. The change is retroactive back to the original legislation, and therefore businesses could amend their returns to seek the benefit of this change.
Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) (small business loans)
The Payroll Protection Program is an SBA loan program that you apply for at a local bank. The program now has $350 billion in funding, nearly ready to be handed out to small business owners to help them make ends meet for the next two months. To be eligible you must have a business that is paying wages to under 500 employees or be self-employed. This includes non-profit organizations. The owner will have to sign a certification that says the SBA funds will be used to pay wages other specified expenses necessary for the business. Business cannot receive the PPP loan if they partake in the Employee Retention Credit.
Under all circumstances the loan is calculated at 2.5 times you average monthly payroll costs, adjustments are made for individual payroll compensation over $100,000. Payroll costs include gross wages, commissions, paid time off health insurance benefits, retirement benefits, basically everything outside of costs to pay someone to do your payroll.
The details have not been worked out on which 12 month period the PPP will use to determine average payroll. If the PPP is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest, utilities and interest on debts that were acquired before Feb. 15, 2020 then the loan will be forgiven. If the company does not use the whole PPP loan for qualified expenses the loan becomes a 10-year term at any interest rate of no more than 4%.
The PPP requires that you have the same number of full-time employees or equivalents in place from the period Feb. 15, 2020, through June 30, 2020, as you had in the same period of 2019. If you have reduced your staff or if you reduced the wages by more than 25% from last year to any individual the portion that will be forgiven will be reduced.
As of March 30, 2020, the details had not been finalized and the SBA guidelines had not been issued.
