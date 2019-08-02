Tennessee’s Dixie SweeTees and Alabama’s Dixie Darlings captured World Series titles at Eufaula’s Old Creektown Complex.
Tennessee won its 5-6 age group by scoring in its final at-bat to nip Louisiana, 7-6, on Tuesday. The Wayne County, Tennessee squad had rolled through the tournament earlier, beating Georgia 20-0, Louisiana 16-6 and Alabama 18-7.
Alabama routed Mississippi, 13-1, Wednesday. Alabama, from Killen, also went unbeaten in the 7-8 age group. It crushed Georgia 25-4, edged Virginia 8-4, nipped Mississippi 3-2 and rallied in its last at-bat to topple Tennessee 6-4 before facing Mississippi again. Many thought Mississippi was the most talented team, but Alabama jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the finals and never looked back.
Eufaula Parks and Recreation Director Keef Pettis said the Tennessee coach, also a school principal, called and said his team was welcomed home with a parade.
