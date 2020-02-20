pilgrimage photo

A recent meeting at Shorter Mansion planned for the upcoming Eufaula Pilgrimage Tour of Homes. From left are James Earnest Ransom, overall house chair; Ann Devine, in charge of finance; Shea Speake, co-chair of the Pilgrimage; Keisha Russaw, house chair; and Linda Perdue, tea chairman. The Pilgrimage will be April 3-5.

 KYLE MOOTY/TRIBUNE
