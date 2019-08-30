What picture comes to your mind when you think about Labor Day?
I think of a:
* long-haul trucker driving all the way across this country carrying products, food and machinery to wherever they’re needed;
* a steel worker operating in the heat of the summer with hot metal to create the steel that’s the foundation of our society; and...
* a roofer in the boiling hot sun with his nail driver, putting on new shingles to protect not only the house, but also the people inside. But one person we tend to forget is Rosie the Riveter.
When the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, millions of young men went into the Armed Services to fight for and die for this country, leaving thousands of jobs that were very necessary for the war effort unfilled. That was the time when the women of America stood tall.
They went into:
* munitions factories and built munitions for the troops, including powerful bombs and rifle cartridges;
* steel mills and produced the steel that built tanks, ships and mighty war guns; and...
* assembly lines that American technology at that time had built to change the world in which we all lived.
Rosie the Riveter became the symbol of America’s women filling the necessary jobs required to build one of the most powerful armies during WWII, and even today, to make this country one of the most respected and powerful nations in the world.
After WWII, more and more women came into the workforce.
They:
* drove trucks cross-country and still do;
* worked in the steel mills and still do;
* worked on the assembly lines of major factories and still do, and at the same time-they cared for the children of our nation and still do.
My mental picture of Labor Day drastically has changed as this national holiday once again rolls around for us to celebrate the men and the women in this country who give up their time and work so hard to build a better America. The power of what the American working woman like Rosie the Riveter exemplified perhaps has faded from our minds. We often fail to celebrate on Labor Day the women as well as the men who make our nation strong. So today, we salute Rosie the Riveter and all the working women in this country.
Tony Adams, fishing guide on Lake Eufaula, is celebrating the efforts of America’s working moms. He says proudly, “I’m always excited when I have the opportunity to teach a mother and her children how to have a day of fun catching crappie and catfish here on Lake Eufaula with the fishing equipment I provide. Working women generally have limited time to spend with their families and take them fishing. So, it’s my privilege and my honor to take those ladies and their children on fun fishing trips where they can catch food for the family and build memories.”
To learn more about how you can take your children fishing before, during or after this Labor Day, contact Tony Adams at 334-688-7505. You can check out his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/tony.adams.5477and see the fish he’s catching, and what you may catch if you honor this holiday by taking a lady fishing or a lady with her children.
Learn about the American Rosie the Riveter Association, founded by today 97-year-old Frances Turner Carter of Birmingham in 1998 to honor women who contributed to the WWII war effort at www.rosietheriveter.net, or call 888-557-6743.
