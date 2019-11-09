Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES FROM 33 TO 37 DEGREES WILL RESULT IN WIDESPREAD FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...MUCH OF CENTRAL ALABAMA. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT REMAINING OUTSIDE TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&