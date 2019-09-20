Football games involving schools from Barbour County:
Friday, Sept. 20
WHO: Eufaula Tigers at Early County (Georgia), 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST
WHERE: at Standifer Field, Blakely, Georgia
SERIES: Eufaula leads, 3-2
LAST MEETINGS: 2018: Early County 28, Eufaula 3
RECORDS: Eufaula 2-2; Early County 3-1
COACHES: Ed Rigby (7-8 in 2nd season at Eufaula, 125-87 in 19th season overall); Joel Harvin (11-13 in 3rd season at Early County)
NOTEWORTHY: Rigby won his 125th career game as a head coach last week as Eufaula beat Sidney Lanier. Harvin is a former Early County player who returned as head coach in 2017. He took over a program that went 1-8-1 in 2016. His first team went 2-8 and last year the Bobcats were 6-4. This year, they’re 3-1 and on a 3-game win streak. Last season, Eufaula led 3-0 at the half but was worn down by the more physical Bobcats in the second half, losing 28-3.
WHO: Barbour County Jaguars at Geneva County Bulldogs, 7 p.m.
WHERE: at Dixie Howell Stadium, Hartford
SERIES: Geneva County leads, 3-0
LAST MEETING: Geneva County 42, Barbour County 0
RECORDS: Barbour County 0-3, 0-2; Geneva County 1-3, 0-2
COACHES: Chad Martin (0-3 in 1st season at Barbour County); Jim Bob Striplin (17-19 in 4th season at Geneva County, 48-52 in 10th season overall)
NOTEWORTHY: Barbour County has failed to score in its previous two matchups against Geneva County and has been shut out twice in three games this season. Overall, the Jaguars, riding a state-long 53-game losing streak, has been outscored 178-14 this season in three outings.
NOTE: Lakeside has an open date
NCAA Games of Local Interest
College
Saturday, Sept. 21
Southern Miss at Alabama (ESPN2), 11 a.m.
Tennessee at Florida (ESPN), 11 a.m.
California at Ole Miss (ESPNU), 11 a.m.
Huntingdon at Wisconsin-Oshkosh, noon
Winston-Salem State at Tuskegee, 1 p.m.
Troy at Akron (ESPN+), 2 p.m.
Auburn at Texas A&M (CBS), 2:30 p.m.
South Alabama at UAB (NFLN), 2:30 p.m.
Louisville at Florida State, 2:30 p.m.
Grambling at Alabama State, 5 p.m.
North Alabama at Jacksonville State, 6 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Samford (ESPN3), 6 p.m.
Notre Dame at Georgia (CBS), 7 p.m.
NFL
Sunday, Sept. 22
Cincinnati at Buffalo, noon
Atlanta at Indianapolis, noon
Houston at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Cleveland (NBC), 7:20 p.m.
