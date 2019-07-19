Eufaula native Alphonso Thomas, who grew up at Chattahoochee Court, is now the Director of Engineering and Technical Management at the Air Force Sustainment Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.
A 1977 Eufaula High School graduate – he attended Van Buren Elementary School and Admiral Moorer Middle School -- Thomas is responsible for the development, implementation and oversight of the Center's technical policies, processes, databases and goals/standards as well as the overall scientific and engineering expertise for the AFSC. He is also responsible for leadership and technical direction to a technical workforce of more than 4,500 science and engineering professionals supporting the center's mission at three locations (Robins AFB, Georgia; Hill AFB, Utah; and Tinker AFB) and encompassing depot maintenance, repair and overhaul activities, supply chain management, and software maintenance and development enterprise.
Thomas, who was a member of the band and choir at EHS, enlisted in the Air Force Band before returning to Auburn University for an undergraduate degree in Electrical Engineering. He professional career as an officer in the U.S. Air Force, managing space and missile warning acquisition programs, including the Defense Support Program and the Cheyenne Mountain Upgrade Program. He began his civil service career at the Warner Robins Air Logistics Center leading development and test of software sustainment and upgrades for the B-1 Bomber and Electronic Attack pods.
He later served as Chief Engineer, Information Directorate, Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, N.Y., where he was responsible for development and implementation of tailored systems engineering and program management processes across the directorate’s broad portfolio of Command, Control, Communications, Cyber and Intelligence Science and Technology programs. Thomas was Director of the 402nd Software Maintenance Group, Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex, Robins AFB, where he directed an organization of 1,150 engineers, computer scientists and technical and support staff, conducting development, test and integration of operational flight programs, test program sets and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance applications for a wide variety of Air Force weapon systems and networks.
Thomas has 41 years with the Air Force.
Prior to his current position, Thomas was Technical Director, Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex, Robins AFB. He served as the Technical Engineering Authority for a world class organization of over 7,200 military and civilian personnel. The complex performs maintenance, repair and overhaul of diverse aircraft, avionics and electronic warfare equipment along with development and sustainment of mission critical software and automatic test equipment.
EDUCATION
1984 Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering, Auburn University
1991 Squadron Officer School, Maxwell Air Force Base.
2004 Masters of Science, Electrical Engineering, Mercer University, Atlanta
2009 Air Command and Staff College, Maxwell AFB, by correspondence
2012 Leadership for a Democratic Society, Federal Executive Institute, Charlottesville, Virginia
2013 U.S. Air Force Executive Leadership Seminar, Darden School of Business, University of Virginia, Charlottesville
2014 Air War College, Maxwell AFB, by correspondence
CAREER CHRONOLOGY
1. May 1985 – April 1986, Chief, Mainframe Operations, Information Systems, Space Division, Los Angeles Air Force Station, California
2. April 1986 – July 1989, Acquisition Officer, Defense Support Program, Space Division, Los Angeles AFS, California
3. August 1989 – October 1992, Systems Engineer, Offutt Processing and Correlation Center, Electronic Systems Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts
4. October 1992, Separated from the Air Force
5. April 1993 – January 1996, Executive Assistant, Peace Shield System Program Office, Electronic Systems Center, Hanscom AFB, Massachusetts
6. February 1996 – October 2004, Electronics Engineer/Project Software Manager, Electronic Warfare Management, Robins AFB, Georgia
7. October 2004 – September 2006, Team Lead, Electronic Attack Pods and Towed Decoys, 579th Software Maintenance Squadron, Robins AFB, Georgia
8. September 2006 – July 2009, Director, B-1B Electronic Warfare Flight, 579th SMXS, Robins AFB, Georgia
9. July 2009 – September 2010, Systems Integration Engineer, Sustainment Engineering Branch Headquarters Air Force Material Command/A4UE, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio
10. September 2010 – August 2014, Chief Engineer, Information Directorate, Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, New York
11. August 2014 – August 2017, Director, 402nd Software Maintenance Group, Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex, Robins AFB, Georgia
12. August 2017 – March 2019, Technical Director, Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex, Robins AFB, Ga.
13. March 2019 – present, Director of Engineering and Technical Management, Air Force Sustainment Center, Tinker AFB, Oklahoma
AWARDS AND HONORS
1989 Air Force Commendation Medal
1993 Meritorious Service Medal
2007 Association of Old Crows Chapter Integrated Product Team Award
2014 Exemplary Civilian Service Award
2017 Exemplary Civilian Service Award
PROFESSIONAL MEMBERSHIPS AND ASSOCIATIONS
Association of Old Crows
International Council on Systems Engineering
National Defense Industrial Association
