In its second season at Class 6A, Eufaula, which will likely return to 5A next season, tied for the Region 2 championship with Dothan, which will be 7A next season. However, Ed Rigby’s Tigers will represent the region as the No. 2 seed next week in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs at home against either St. Pauls Episcopal or Blount.
Eufaula (7-2) had a bye week prior to closing out its regular season schedule Friday at 7A Smiths Station. The game is another payback of sorts the Tigers set out to do prior to the season.
“It’s checking another box,” Rigby said. “We lost to them last year (35-34) when we went for two. It was the right thing to do because they are a 7A team. We didn’t want to go for the tie. We wanted to beat them.”
Rigby said the Tigers checked off a box with the non-region win over Early County (Georgia), a team that had handled EHS last season. The Tigers also went 3-0 this season against Montgomery schools Carver, Park Crossing and Sidney Lanier after losing to all three a year ago.
In fact, aside from losing to still unbeaten Wakulla High of Crawfordsville, Florida, in the season-opener, Eufaula’s only other loss was at Dothan, which won a see-saw battle at Rip Hewes Stadium on Sept. 6, 49-38. The Wolves also rallied to beat Sidney Lanier last week, 22-19, to claim the No. 1 seed from Region 2.
St. Pauls (6-3) plays at Robertsdale (1-8) Friday. Blount (7-2) plays at Daphne (5-4). There is actually a four-way tie at the moment for second in Region 1 between St. Pauls, Blount, Daphne and Spanish Fort, all with5-2 region records. Unbeaten Saraland has already clinched the region. Eufaula will host the No. 3 seed from Region 1 in its opener, Nov. 8.
The key game as far as Eufaula is concerned is Blount at Daphne. Rigby said a Blount win would have the Tigers playing host to St. Pauls. A Blount loss would have the Leopards coming to Eufaula.
St. Pauls beat Blount earlier in the season, 29-20. The Saints have lost to Saraland and Daphne in the region. Blount has lost to Saraland and St. Pauls. Daphne has lost to Saraland and Spanish Fort (via forfeit). Spanish Fort has lost to St. Pauls and Blount and mist play Saraland Friday.
“We’ll know who we’re playing at about 9:40 Friday night,” Rigby said. “We’re preparing for Smiths Station. We’ve got to beat Smiths Station.”
