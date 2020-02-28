Eufaula and Michael Smith’s Tigers shrugged off the fact they were forced to play in Class 6A due to a clerical error that the Alabama a High School Athletic Association upheld, making it to the state’s Final Four despite playing schools often twice their size. EHS’ 27-6 season ended Wednesday in the 6A semifinals against Huffman.
Nevertheless, Eufaula continued its basketball prowess with a state tournament appearance for seven consecutive decades. The Tigers won it all in 1953, 1978, 1986 and 1999 and finished runners-up in 1965 and 2018. They made the semifinals the other two years, 2008 and this season.
Barbour County, which opened the season with only three wins in its first 13 games — two losses were later reversed due to Carroll’s forfeits — will play for the Class 2A state championship Friday against Calhoun.
The Jaguars of Steve Fryer knocked off previously unbeaten LaFayette by rallying down the stretch to pull off a dramatic victory.
Sitting now t 25-11, the Jaguars and Calhoun will tip-off at 10:45 a.m. Friday at the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Center.
Barbour County High, although just 20 years old, had quite a basketball history of its own, having won state championships in 2001, 2009 and 2012. This is remarkably the Jaguars’ eighth finals appearance in 20 years.
Also, The Lakeside School of Eufaula won the Alabama Independent School Association Class AA state championship in February.
See results from Eufaula and Barbour County’s semifinal action on pages 5A and 6A.
