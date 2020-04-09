If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
A Barbour County woman received a phone call this week informing her she had won the Publisher’s Clearing House Giveaway. She hung up. The caller, a man, called back.
On the second call, the woman listened as the man detailed how she had won $550 million and people would be showing up at her residence with balloons and a check for $200,000 with the rest to be deposited in her account. A lawyer and two state police to the bank would be on hand to accompany her to the bank.
Then came the catch.
The man asked that the lady only needed to send $788 to get the winnings processed.
That’s when the woman realized, no matter how far from the lake she lived, something sounded fishy.
She called Publisher’s Clearing House and it was explained to her that PCH would never call anyone in advance and that it was obviously a scam.
The woman notified the Eufaula Tribune, hoping no one falls for the scam.
Scams are especially rampant during times of strife. Out-of-town personnel scam millions following heavy winds or hail that has damaged roofs. Often, the roofers will work for a day, get their money, and never show up again. One release this week said online daters were scammed out of $362 million in 2018, a 70% increase from the previous year. During the pandemic, online dating platforms reported a 21% increase. Hard hit states New York and San Francisco were even higher at 26% and 23%, and hard-hit COVID-19 countries such as Spain and Italy are up 25%.
Another release noted that a phone scam that recently swept through the United Kingdom was likely headed for the U.S.
CPR Call Blocker, makers of the best-selling call blocking device in the U.S. and the U.K., is urging the public in Alabama to beware if they receive a call from an apparent police officer telling you that your bank card has been cloned or that money has been taken from your account. The scam involves the ‘officer’ asking the victim to either hand over their bank details, transfer funds or withdraw cash for collection.
CPR’s advice to prevent yourself from becoming a victim of bogus calls:
• Hang up if you ever have any doubts about someone who has called you.
• Ensure the line has been terminated before making any further calls. You can tell if the dial tone is present or by using another phone.
• Never give out your PIN number, banks will never ask for it.
• Never give bank cards to anyone at your door, even if they say they’re from the bank.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.