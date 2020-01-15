Storms that pushed through Barbour County over the weekend brought destruction to some areas with downed trees and power lines, and causing damage to some fiber optic cables.
The damage sustained within the county indicate that a tornado touched down around 4:33 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, according to Barbour County EMA Director David Logan.
“The preliminary results of the damage assessment from Sunday indicate that an EF-1 tornado touched down near County Road 18, and lifted east of County Road 36 (Five Mile Road),” Logan said. “The actual mapping of the track hasn’t been released yet, but will likely be done so at some point Monday.”
Logan said there were not any injuries reported to his office as a result of the storms.
“There was minor damage to a house/yard with a small shed destroyed on Highway 131, where the majority of the damage occurred,” he said.
The Public Information Statement on the track of the storm estimates the peak wind speed during the storm at 88 mph, with a path length of 5.80 miles. The tornado path width was 275 yards wide at its widest point.
The Public Information Statement survey summary stated, “After reviewing the damage along with radar data, it was determined by NWS Meteorologist that the damage was the result of a tornado. The tornado touched down near Threat Road (County Road 18) just southwest of Bakerhill. One tree was uprooted and a dead tree was snapped at the starting point. The tornado progressed northeast over County Road 79 where several trees were snapped off or were uprooted. The tornado continued northeast where it crossed Highway 131. Here it tore tin sheathing, damaging an outbuilding and flipped over an outdoor basketball goal. It also snapped and uprooted many trees. The tornado then continues northeast and crossed Five Mile Road (County Road 36) where more trees were uprooted near and just north of Christian Grove Church. The tornado then lifted west of Five Mile Road over an open field. The end of the track was northeast of Bakerhill.“
