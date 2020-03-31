Barbour EMA Alert:
TORNADO WARNING Tornado Warning issued March 31 at 10:47 a.m. until March 31 at 11:30 a.m. by the National Weather Service in Birmingham. Areas include Southern Bullock County in southeastern Alabama... Northwestern Barbour County in southeastern Alabama...
At 10:47 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Linwood, or 8 miles northeast of Troy, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado.
SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include... Midway, Pickett, Barbour County Public Lake Dam, Beans Crossroads, Comer, Tanyard, Perote and Mount Andrew.
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
