A Tornado Watch has been issued March 31 at 8:51 a.m. until March 31 at 3 p.m. by the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
The following counties are under the Watch:
Barbour
Bullock
Pike
Autauga
Coosa
Dallas
Elmore
Lowndes
Montgomery
Chambers
Clay
Lee
Macon
Randolph
Russell
Tallapoosa
Cities include:
Eufaula
Fort Deposit
Lanett
Lineville
Lowndesboro
Millbrook
Montgomery
Opelika
Phenix City
Prattville
Roanoke
Rockford
Selma
Troy
Tuskegee
Union Springs
Valley
Wetumpka
Alexander City
Ashland
Auburn
