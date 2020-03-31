logo

A Tornado Watch has been issued March 31 at 8:51 a.m. until March 31 at 3 p.m. by the National Weather Service in Birmingham.

The following counties are under the Watch:

Barbour

Bullock

Pike

Autauga

Coosa

Dallas

Elmore

Lowndes

Montgomery

Chambers

Clay

Lee

Macon

Randolph

Russell

Tallapoosa

Cities include:

Eufaula

Fort Deposit

Lanett

Lineville

Lowndesboro

Millbrook

Montgomery

Opelika

Phenix City

Prattville

Roanoke

Rockford

Selma

Troy

Tuskegee

Union Springs

Valley

Wetumpka

Alexander City

Ashland

Auburn

