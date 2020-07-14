Due to changes in its delivery schedule, the Eufaula Tribune‘s Midweek and Weekend editions will not be in newspaper boxes until Tuesday and Friday, respectively, the same days the papers will be delivered to the Post Office. The change will occur beginning with the Weekend issue of July 19. The changes will likely alter the Tribune‘s Post Office deliveries by a day, according to the Eufaula Post Office.
Tribune box and mail times slightly altered
- From staff reports
