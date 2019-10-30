Eufaula Tigers

The Eufaula Tribune Coach’s Luncheon with EHS head football coach Ed Rigby or an assistant will be today (Wednesday) at noon at River City Grill.

Among items discussed will be the Tigers’ regular-season finale Friday at Class 7A Smiths Station, as well as the playoff scenario for EHS.

As usual, there will be a door prize possibility for those participating at today’s Coach’s Luncheon.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments