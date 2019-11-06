Eufaula Tigers

The Eufaula Tribune Coach’s Luncheon with EHS head football coach Ed Rigby or an assistant will be today (Wednesday) at noon at River City Grill.

Among items discussed will be the Tigers’ regular-season victory last week at Class 7A Smiths Station, as well the upcoming Class 6A state playoff game this Friday at Tiger Stadium against Blount.

As usual, there will be a door prize possibility for those participating at today’s Coach’s Luncheon.

