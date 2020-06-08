The Eufaula Tribune is lucky enough to have a binder of the 1886 Eufaula Daily Mail, and even that was 40 years after the first recognized newspaper in the town originally settled by Creek Indiana tribes.
The Tribune name was settled upon in 1929 after a series of name:
A list of Eufaula newspapers with the Alabama Department of Archives and History:
The Eufaula Democrat (first issue July 8, 1846)
Spirit of the South (first issue Oct. 15, 1850)
Eufaula Express (first issue Nov. 18, 1858)
The Eufaula Daily Times
Eufaula Weekly Times
Eufaula Tri-Weekly News
Eufaula Weekly News
Eufaula Times
Eufaula News
The Times and News
The Daily Mail
Eufaula Times and News
The Eufaula Weekly Bulletin
The Daily Times
Eufaula Weekly Times and News
The Eufaula Daily Citizen
Eufaula Tribune (first issue April 16, 1929)
Carl Strang was the initial managing editor and the Tribune Publishing Company owned the paper in 1929 located at South Eufaula Street and Broad Street. The day time phone number for the Tribune was 423, with the night time numbers 98 and 303.
There were stories in the first issue about Malaria control, a flood in Elba, an accidental shooting of three people while a man was rabbit hunting at Solomon’s Mill, and a story on one of 28 “white” schools in Barbour County.
McLeod’s promoted new Rayon Bloomers for 59 cents a pair and cotton slips for 85 cents each with advertisements in the Tribune. Eufaula Hardware had Florence Oil Stoves and Ranges, fine dinnerware and fishing tackle for sale. The most expensive item at the Wright-Buick Co. was a 1927 Buick Coach at $775. It also had a Buick Touring model for $50. There were ads promoting Nordan’s Bowling Alley, Glenn Shoe Store and Eufaula Furniture Store, as well as the Eufaula Coca-Cola Bottling Company at 306 E. Broad Street.
One month after the birth of the Tribune, the Academy Awards were held for the first time . Wings won Best Picture. Also, Hallelujah! became the first Hollywood film to contain an entirely black cast, and Atlantic, a film about the Titanic, is an early sound-on-film movie.
On June 27, 1929, the first public demonstration of a color television was held by H. E. Ives and his colleagues at Bell Telephone Laboratories in New York. The first images were a bouquet of roses and an American flag.
The Southeastern Conference was still a half-dozen years from being formed as Alabama and Auburn participated in the 23-team Southern Conference in football. It was also dark times on the gridiron during those days in Alabama as the Crimson Tide placed 11th in the Southern Conference and Auburn 23rd. Alabama was led by head coach Wallace Wade and claimed three fields as home — Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Legion Field in Birmingham, and Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. Auburn had two head coaches in 1926; George Bohler for the first five games and Johnny Floyd for the last four. The Tigers played at Drake Field in Auburn. Tulane won the Southern Conference that year, a league that included Clemson, Georgia Tech, Washington and Lee, Sewanee, Duke, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Virginia Polytechnic Institute, Virginia Military Institute, Virginia, Maryland, Mississippi A&M, Georgia, Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee, LSU, Vanderbilt, South Carolina and Kentucky.
Also in 1929, the first car radio is made by Motorola. Those born in 1929 included Martin Luther King Jr., Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Arnold Palmer, Barbara Walters, and Grace Kelly.
Today, the Tribune is in its early months under the ownership of Lee Enterprises, but, as has been the cases for many decades, is located at 514 East Barbour Street in Eufaula.
The Tribune is twice-weekly and mainly covers news in Eufaula, Barbour County, and Georgetown, Georgia.
