The Eufaula Tribune wants to hear about all of the incredible mothers out there.
A short letter (500 words or less) explaining how your mother should be honored as the Tribune Mother of the Year, accompanied with a photo, will be chosen from our panel of judges. Please mail the aforementioned information to: Eufaula Tribune, 514 E. Barbour St., Eufaula, AL 36027, or email kmooty@eufalatribune.com. Please include a phone number with the entry so that we may verify the letter’s authenticity.
The chosen entry will be announced in the Weekend Edition of the Tribune, May 10, which is Mother’s Day.
