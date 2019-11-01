TROY — Troy University is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Provost’s List for Term 1 of the 2019/2020 academic year
Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost’s List.Term 1 includes students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.
Local students named to the list include:
» John Shankle of Eufaula
» Peggy Richardson of Eufaula
