TROY — Troy University is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Provost’s List for Term 1 of the 2019/2020 academic year

Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost’s List.Term 1 includes students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.

Local students named to the list include:

» John Shankle of Eufaula

» Peggy Richardson of Eufaula

