Manager Bill Tucker plans on opening Country Club of Alabama’s golf course Friday. It’s been shut down since about 20 homes on the south side of the development were damaged — some totaled — from a tornado that traveled through the area Tuesday, March 31.
Tucker and his wife, Cathy, were among those who had their home destroyed. They won’t be opening it anytime soon.
“It’s totally destroyed,” Cathy Tucker said. “The entire contents of the garage are gone. We have two cars just sitting on a concrete slab now.”
The Tuckers’ granddaughter’s cat was one of the pets reported missing following the twister. However, after a day after the tragedy, the Tuckers returned from a trip into town and found the cat standing in their yard with no visible wounds.
Nancy and Jack Ross had a barbecue grill picked up and taken out of sight at their Pebble Beach Drive residence. They could see its propane tank some 100 or so yards away. They had a dining room chair imbedded into a door inside the house. They had a dog thrown out into the yard. Nancy said she last saw the family cat getting sucked out of the house, never to be seen again.
Nancy Ross said after she had called one dog back into the house, they found the other underneath a couch, apparently still seeking shelter. Unfortunately, the cat wasn’t there.
Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs said there was only one reported minor injury where a man had suffered a cut on his forehead.
Some residences off Highway 131 were also hit. At least two tractor-trailer rigs were turned on their sides on Highway 431 as the tornado ripped through a pecan orchard headed for CCA.
“We have homes that received minor to complete destruction,” Tibbs said. “Some are totaled; there is no doubt about that.”
The tornado hit CCA at 11:34 a.m. on March 31, according to Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins.
Residents have secured their essential belongings, Tibbs said, and have obtained lodging, such as staying with friends, family, rental properties or hotels.
“So far, the insurance companies have been right on it,” Cathy Tucker said. “We already have rental cars and hotel rooms paid for.”
CCA was closed to visitors immediately after the tornado and hopes that closure will be lifted by Thursday evening.
Bill Tucker will adhere to rules of the state which allows golf courses to remain open. However, golfers cannot come into the clubhouse, must ride one person per cart, cannot share equipment, and should not stand in close proximately with other golfers either on the course or in the parking lot.
Much of the debris from the tornado’s damage dropped into Lake Eufaula and, according to Tibbs, has gathered on the Georgia side of the lake. One man there found some material with a woman’s name on it and has returned it.
It is the second tornado to hit Eufaula in barely over a year’s time as an EF2 tornado destroyed the Northside fire station, the hangars at Weedon Field and caused some damage at Lakepoint Industrial Park, on March 3, 2019. No one was injured in that tornado.
“We’ve really been lucky,” Tibbs said. “We’re a small city but a big target with our proximity to many of these tornadoes. Hopefully, things will settle down a bit.”
Suzanne Fleming was inside of her home about two houses away from the path of Tuesday’s tornado, which hit homes on Baltusrol Avenue before ripping through Pebble Beach Drive.
“I was in my garage and it was making an awful noise, but I just thought it was the garage door with the wind hitting it,” said Suzanne Fleming. “Then, I looked outside and saw our deck swaying. I went into a rampage of prayer, calling on the name of the Lord.”
Fleming’s house was spared.
Most homes that were damaged had furniture and other valuables damaged inside with the steady rain. One man, whose home was missing a large portion of its roof, said everything inside of his home was “busted up.”
“We heard the alarm go off on the phone, but things escalated so rapidly,” Cathy Tucker said. “It was just a matter of seconds, maybe 20 seconds later and it was gone.”
Eufaula Public Works Director Tim Brannon said he expects his crews to spend many hours in the upcoming days and week cutting up trees and removing them and waste. He also said he expected volunteers from other areas to help Eufaula.
“What got me is I saw what happened last year in Beauregard and at the airport and no one was hurt here,” Brannon said.
The EF2 tornado last year caused damage at Weedon Field and demolished the Northside Fire Station. The tornado on Tuesday has yet to be classified. The Beauregard tornado of 2019, which happened on the same day as the one that hit the Northside Fire Station in Eufaula, left 23 people dead.
